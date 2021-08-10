Jazz Chisholm Out of Marlins Lineup Monday
Christina De Nicole reports Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm will not be in the Marlins lineup Monday for their season opener with the San Diego Padres.
#Marlins injury updates
— Jazz Chisholm Jr. not with team. Stayed back in Colorado.
— Jorge Alfaro will be available today
— Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) August 9, 2021
Chisholm last played in the Marlins’ 7-4 loss to the Colorado Rocks on Aug. 7, going 0-for-5. Appearing in 79 games this season, Chisholm is slashing .252/.313/.418 with 11 home runs.
Shortly after the Marlins’ lineup was released, De Nicola reported Chisholm was placed on the injured list.
Isan Diaz will take over second base duties in place of Chisholm Monday. Diaz, priced at $3,000 on FanDuel, played third base in the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Rockies Sunday, going 1-for-3. Diaz has appeared in 56 games this season, a utility infielder for the Marlins, hitting .182 with a .297 OBP and three home runs.
The Marlins continue their west coast road trip Monday with a series opener against the Padres, facing Joe Musgrove. In his first season with the Padres, Musgrove has made 21 starts this season, posting a 7-7 record with a 2.87 ERA, 28% strikeout rate, and a 0.97 WHIP.
Miami is a +210 road Moneyline underdog against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.