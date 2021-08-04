Jazz Chisholm Returns to Marlins Lineup Wednesday

Chisholm was removed from Tuesday’s 5-4 win before the first pitch after experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. Because he is in the lineup tonight, it indicates he may have tested negative for the virus. He last played in a 6-3 win, going 2-for-4, driving in a run.
This season, spending most of his playing time at shortstop, Chisholm has appeared in 75 games, slashing .254/.317/.430 with 11 home runs.
Priced at $3,000 on FanDuel, Chisholm will return to the leadoff position in the Marlins’ lineup.
The Marlins look to take a 3-0 series lead against the leading National League East Mets and are expected to face Carlos Carrasco, who will make his season debut for New York. Carrasco started 12 games this season as a member of the Indians’ rotations, posting a 3-4 record with a 2.91 ERA, 29% strikeout rate and a 1.21 WHIP.
Miami is a +136 home Moneyline favorite against the Mets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 7.5-run total.
