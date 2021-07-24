Jeff McNeil out of the starting lineup for the Mets

Jeff McNeil is out of the starting lineup once again for the Mets, BaseballPress.com reports. This will be the second straight game that McNeil has missed due to what the Mets call a tired leg. The timing is unfortunate as McNeil was hot, hitting .316 over his last 10 games. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth in McNeil’s absence. There is no word yet if McNeil is available to pinch-hit in this game or if he will return to the starting lineup Sunday.

The Mets also transferred starting pitcher David Peterson from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list Saturday. Peterson had been on the IL with an oblique injury but now also has a Jones fracture in his right foot. The earliest that he can now rejoin the Mets’ rotation is the end of August, and by then, the Mets may have made the necessary starting pitching additions that could relegate Peterson to a bullpen role in September.

The Mets will take on the Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series Saturday night. The Mets shut out the Jays 3-0 but will have their work cut out for them as Hyun-Jin Ryu will be on the mound for the Jays while Taijuan Walker will take the hill for the Mets. The Mets are -170 (+1.5) on the run line, +100 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and the under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.