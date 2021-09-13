Jeff Okudah Suffers Ruptured Achilles

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1437416908987502594

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he’s coming off a subpar rookie reason. He was limited to just nine games due to an injury, and his play when he was on the field was dreadful. He earned just a 42.5 Pro Football Focus grade last season, including a mark of 30.9 in coverage. Okudah allowed a 76.0% completion percentage when targeted, and those completions went for an average of 15.2 yards.

Still, expectations were higher for Okudah entering his second season. He put together a solid training camp, but his season is over after just one week. He suffered a ruptured Achilles, so he is facing a long, difficult recovery.

It’s a tough blow for the Lions, who aren’t exactly loaded with talent to begin with. They surrendered 41 points to the 49ers on Sunday, and they were +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook to finish with the worst record in the league this season. Only the Texans had shorter odds, but they secured an upset victory vs. the Jaguars in Week 1. With that in mind, the Lions might be in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.