Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and Torrey Craig Available Saturday vs. Heat

The Indiana Pacers tweeted out injury news ahead of their game against the Miami Heat. Despite ongoing injury concerns, the team confirmed that Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and Torrey Craig would all be available Saturday night. It was also noted that Caris LeVert remains out with a back injury.

Lamb, Holiday, and Craig played in the Pacers’ opening two games, coming off the bench in both contests. Holiday has been the most productive of the bunch, averaging 8.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Lamb is close behind with 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds, and Craig drops 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. Their inclusion in the lineup is unlikely to impact the betting line one way or another, and all three players have affordable salaries on the FanDuel main slate. Holiday checks in at $5,200, Craig at $4,200, and Lamb at $3,600.

The Pacers are winless to start the season and enter tonight’s contest as +3.5 home underdogs against the Heat.