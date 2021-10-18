Jerry Jeudy Doubtful For Week 7

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy will do some full-speed work this week in return from high ankle sprain… “The chances of him playing are less than 50%” in Cleveland, Fangio says — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) October 18, 2021

Jeudy has been sidelined after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Broncos’ opening contest vs. the Giants, but he was activated from Injured Reserve before the Broncos’ Week 6 game vs. the Raiders. That opened up his 21-day practice window, which means the team has three weeks to add him to the active roster.

That said, it sounds like he is still a week away from returning. The most recent report had him returning in Week 8, and head coach Vic Fangio said Jeudy’s chances of suiting up in Week 7 are “less than 50%.”

If Jeudy remains out, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant should continue to serve as the team’s top pass catchers. Sutton has seen double-digit targets in three of his past five games, while Fant exploded for nine catches with 97 yards and a touchdown last week.

The Broncos will take the field on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, and they’re currently listed as 3.5-point underdogs vs. the Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook.