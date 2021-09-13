Jerry Jeudy Expected to Miss 6-8 Weeks With High Ankle Sprain

The Denver Broncos will have to get through the next six to eight weeks without leading receiver Jerry Jeudy. Benjamin Allbright noted that Jeudy is expected to miss time with a high ankle sprain.

Jeudy was a preferred target for Teddy Bridgewater in the Broncos season-opening win against the New York Giants. The second-year wide receiver hauled in six of seven targets for 72 yards, with a fumble lost in just over a half of action. Jeudy left early in the second half after hauling in a first down reception and landing awkwardly on his right ankle and leg.

K.J. Hamler replaced Jeudy, grabbing three catches for 41 yards. However, Noah Fant took over as the primary option for Bridgewater after Jeudy was carted off the field with the ankle injury. Fant’s value to the Broncos could soar with Jeudy unavailable for at least the next six weeks.

