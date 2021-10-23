Jerry Jeudy is expected to play in Week 8 for the Broncos

Jerry Jeudy is expected to be activated off of injured reserve in time to play in Week 8 for the Broncos, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Jeudy has been on the IR due to an ankle injury and was close to being activated for the 17-14 loss to the Browns on Thursday. Jeudy was cleared to practice before the game, but in the end, the Broncos elected to play it safe and give him the additional 10 days off to make sure he is ready to play.

The Broncos have lost four straight after winning their first three games, and this contest versus the Washington Football Team is close to a must-win for the club. Teddy Bridgewater will likely remain as starting quarterback for the Broncos, but one more loss could see a change under center to Drew Lock.

