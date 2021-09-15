Jerry Jeudy Out “Closer to Six Weeks”

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1438192303282311172

Jeudy went down with a scary leg injury during the Broncos’ Week 1 victory over the Giants, and it was revealed after the game that he suffered a high-ankle sprain. That was relatively good news, but it still means he’s going to miss an extended period. His timetable for return was set at 4-6 weeks, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes he will be on the high side of that estimate.

Jeudy appeared poised for a breakout season in 2021-22, and he operated as the Broncos’ clear No. 1 wide receiver vs. the Giants. With him sidelined, Courtland Sutton should step into that role. He dominated in that role two years ago, racking up 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, but he suffered a season-ending injury after just one game last season.

Noah Fant should also see an uptick in production, and he’s a physical freak at the tight end position. He was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and ranked in the 95th percentile or better in 40-yard dash time, Speed Score, Burst Score, Agility Score, and Sparq-X Score. Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler should also see more opportunities.

The Broncos will take on the Jaguars in Week 2, and they’re listed as six-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.