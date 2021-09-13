Jerry Jeudy Suffers High-Ankle Sprain

https://twitter.com/ZacStevensDNVR/status/1437480636441407488

Jeudy was a popular breakout candidate in his second professional season, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Giants on Sunday. Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that Jeudy is “going to miss some time,” which is not all that surprising for a high-ankle sprain. Luckily, it does seem like Jeudy will be able to avoid surgery.

Jeudy put together an impressive performance before getting injured on Sunday, finishing with six catches for 72 yards on seven targets. His absence will open up some additional opportunities for the rest of the roster. Courtland Sutton should step up as the team’s top receiver, while Tim Patrick will become a viable fantasy option. Tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam could also see a few additional targets.

The Broncos were able to secure a 27-13 road victory vs. the Giants in Week 1, and they have another winnable game vs. the Jaguars in Week 2. They’re currently listed as six-point road favorites vs. the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook.