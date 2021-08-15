Jesse Winker Cleared to Return Sunday or Monday

Jesse Winker’s absence from the Cincinnati Reds lineup will be brief. Bobby Nightengale confirmed that Winker was re-assessed on Saturday, and the left fielder is expected to rejoin the Reds on Sunday or Monday.
Winker was scratched from Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies with back tightness and then kept out again on Saturday. On Friday, Tyler Naquin filled in for Winker, with Aristides Aquino covering for the all-star on Saturday. Either player is an option again on Sunday if the Reds elect to hold Winker out of the lineup.
The Reds offense has been powered by Winker this season, as he leads the team in runs and on-base plus slugging percentage and sits second on the team in home runs and runs batted in. Winker will either return for the rubber match against the Phillies on Sunday or at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Reds priced as +142 underdogs against Aaron Nola on Sunday. The total is set at 8.5.
