Jesse Winker Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker is out of the lineup in Sunday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Winker left Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning after attempting to make a diving catch on a hit from Ronald Acuna Jr., bruising his hip.

One of the Reds’ top hitters, Winker is second in batting average, behind Nick Castellanos, hitting .325 with a .399 OBP and 18 home runs. He is also 10th in majors in home runs.

Aristides Aquino will take over left field duties for Winker Sunday, batting sixth. Aquino, a recent callup from Triple-A Louisville on Jun. 14, is batting .214 with a .313 OBP and two home runs, appear in five games since his return to the Reds lineup.

The Reds will look to go for the series win against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, facing Kyle Muller, who will make his second start of the season. He has a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 18% K rate. Cincinnati is a -148 home Monelyline favorite against the Braves on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.