Jesse Winker Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

Winker left Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning after attempting to make a diving catch on a hit from Ronald Acuna Jr., bruising his hip.
One of the Reds’ top hitters, Winker is second in batting average, behind Nick Castellanos, hitting .325 with a .399 OBP and 18 home runs. He is also 10th in majors in home runs.
Aristides Aquino will take over left field duties for Winker Sunday, batting sixth. Aquino, a recent callup from Triple-A Louisville on Jun. 14, is batting .214 with a .313 OBP and two home runs, appear in five games since his return to the Reds lineup.
The Reds will look to go for the series win against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, facing Kyle Muller, who will make his second start of the season. He has a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA and 18% K rate. Cincinnati is a -148 home Monelyline favorite against the Braves on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 9.5-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.