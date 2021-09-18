Jesse Winker out of the staring lineup Saturday for the Reds

Jesse Winker has been placed on the injured list due to an aggravation of his intercostal strain, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Winker had just returned from the IL on Friday after being out for about a month due to the intercostal strain. However, Winker had to leave the game early due to being hit in the back with a pitch, or so we thought. It is not yet known how long Winker will be out of the lineup for this time or even if he will be able to return this season.

The Reds are one game behind the Cardinals for the last wildcard spot in the National League. The Reds defeated Walker Buehler and the Dodgers on Friday and will go for the daily double Saturday as they will be up against Max Scherzer. The Reds will start Sonny Gray in this contest. The Dodgers are -130 (-1.5) on the run line, -230 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-114), and the under (-106).