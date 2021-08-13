Jesse Winker out of the starting lineup Friday for the Reds

Jesse Winker was not in the starting lineup for the Reds on Friday, BaseballPress.com reports. Winker was in the original lineup but then was a late scratch. There has been no reason given as to why Winker was removed.

Winker is having a monster season for the Reds and might garner some consideration for National League Most Valuable Player. This season, there is no clear-cut favorite with Ronald Acuna of the Braves out for the season (ACL) and Fernando Tatis on the injured list once again (shoulder). Winker is batting .309 with 24 HRs, 71 RBI, and 77 runs in 108 games entering Friday.

The Reds and Phillies are currently scoreless in the top of the second inning, with Tommy Mahle going for the Reds and Zack Wheeler for the Phillies. The Reds are -158 (+1.5) on the run line, +148 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of seven, over (-106), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.