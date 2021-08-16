Jesse Winker Placed on 10-Day IL

Winker was held out of the lineup on Friday and Saturday, but he returned for Sunday’s series finale vs. the Phillies. Unfortunately, his return didn’t last long. He was pulled in the bottom of the third inning after aggravating his intercostal strain, and he has been placed on the 10-day IL. Jose Barrero has been promoted from Triple-A Louisville to take his spot on the active roster.
Losing Winker is a big blow for the Reds, who are trying to catch the Padres for the final Wild Card spot in the NL playoffs. He’s blossomed into one of the best hitters in the league against right-handed pitching, and he boasts a 182 wRC+ in that split this season. He’s also hit 21 of his 24 homers against right-handed pitchers.
Barrero entered the 2021 season as the Reds’ top prospect, and FanGraphs views him as the No. 29 prospect in the league. He’s raked in Triple-A this season, posting a 153 wRC+ with 11 homers over 181 plate appearances. He could be a difference-maker down the stretch.
The Reds are currently 2.5 games behind the Padres in the Wild Card standings, and they’re +4400 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
