Jesse Winker Returns to Reds Lineup Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds announce outfielder Jesse Winker play in Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1426901286943969286

Winker is dealing with a back injury, which has kept him out of the lineup for the series. He last played in a 12-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 12, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Winker has appeared in 108 games this season, slashing .309/.397/.562 with 24 home runs. He is second on the team in batting average, only behind Nick Castellanos.

Winker is priced at $4,100 on FanDuel and will bat second.

With the series tied at one game apiece, after a 6-1-loss, the Reds will look to the series against the Phillies, facing Aaron Nola, who will make his 24th start of the season. With a 7-6 record, Nola has a 4.35 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP.

In a matchup with an eight-run total, Cincinnati is a +120 road Moneyline underdog against the Phillies on FanDuel Sportsbook.