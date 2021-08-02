Jesus Luzardo Will Start Monday vs. Mets

https://twitter.com/Marlins/status/1422294593333350408

The Marlins acquired Luzardo in exchange for Starling Marte, and he will make his first start for the team on Monday against the Mets. Luzardo burst onto the scene with the Athletics in 2019, pitching to a 1.20 ERA over 12 innings out of the bullpen. He entered the 2020 season as the No. 5 prospect in the league per FanGraphs, but he has struggled to live up to the billing since then. He posted a 4.12 ERA over 59 innings in 2020 and has posted a 6.87 ERA over 38 innings this year. There are still questions about whether he’d be best suited as a starter or a reliever in the majors, which is why the Marlins were able to acquire him.

He’ll have a chance to make a favorable impression with his new team vs. the Mets. They own the eighth-highest strikeout rate against left-handers this season, and they’re just 16th in wRC+.

That said, the Mets will have one of their best young pitchers on the mound in Tylor Megill, and the Mets are listed as -164 favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.