Jets “Hopeful” Elijah Moore Can Return to Practice Next Week

Moore has been one of the stars of the Jets’ training camp, routinely making splash plays that have caught the attention of the beat reporters. He suffered a quad injury last week, but it doesn’t appear that the injury is severe. According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are “hoping” that Moore will be able to return to practice next week. With that in mind, he seems like a safe bet to be in the lineup for the Jets’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Panthers.
Moore was widely viewed as a first-round talent in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he fell to the Jets with the second pick of the second round. He provides an elite combination of athleticism and college production, recording a 41.9% Dominator Rating while blazing a 4.40 40-yard dash at his Pro Day (per PlayerProfiler). He figures to be a big part of the Jets’ wide receiver corps this season.
Jets fans are hoping that Moore and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be a formidable combination for years to come, but the team is not expected to be competitive in 2021-22. Their win total over/under is set at just 6.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
