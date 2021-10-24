Jets QB Zach Wilson To Get MRI On Knee Injury Suffered Vs. Patriots
October 24David.Connelly1SportsGrid
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will receive an MRI on his right knee this week after leaving the game on Sunday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Wilson was hit low on a drop-back in the second quarter and didn’t return after leaving the game. The rookie told reporters after the game they believe he has a PCL injury and that his knee feels “loose”. Wilson was six-for-ten for 51 yards when he exited the game. In the five games prior, Wilson had completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Backup quarterback Mike White would become the starter if Wilson will miss any time. In the first appearance of his NFL career on Sunday, White was 20-for-32 for 202 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.
Cincinnati Bengals Vs. New York Jets
The New York Jets will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. You will be able to bet on this matchup and every other NFL game throughout the week only on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
