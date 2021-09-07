Jets RB Tevin Coleman Listed As Starter On Depth Chart

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has officially been listed as the team’s starting running back on the depth chart, per the team’s website.

All Signs Have Been Pointing To Coleman

With backfield mates La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and Michael Carter all vying for the majority of the workload, it wasn’t until Week 3 of the preseason did we start to get an idea of who was going to lead this group. In a delayed game with a wet field and sloppy conditions, the Jets chose to sit their starters against the Eagles and stick with playing the backups for the entirety of the game. Of these running backs, Coleman was the one who did not see any action which points towards him being the team’s lead back at least heading into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

What Does This Mean For His Fantasy Value?

This news makes Coleman a solid waiver wire pickup in most leagues as someone who has the path to some fantasy value with a chance to receive a solid amount of carries and could become a reliable fantasy output if he capitalizes on the opportunity. In due time, we will have a better idea of what RB1 means for the New York Jets in terms of the percentage of carries going to Coleman versus the trio behind him.

New York Jets Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The New York Jets sit at +5 for their Week 1 matchup at the Carolina Panthers with the total set at 45, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.