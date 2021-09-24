Jets RB Tevin Coleman Ruled Out For Week 3 With Non-COVID Illness

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a non-COVID illness, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Coleman had five rushes for 24 yards in New York’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots and was a part of the three-man backfield committee with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson. The touches will likely now be split between Carter and Johnson while Carter will get the bigger workload with his involvement in the passing game.

Depending on what Coleman is dealing with, it’s unknown how long he will be out for or if he made the travel to Denver. The severity of his illness will be something to monitor in the coming days but if it’s nothing serious, Coleman should be available for Week 4.

New York Jets Vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The New York Jets are currently 10.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.