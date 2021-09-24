Jets RB Tevin Coleman Ruled Out For Week 3 With Non-COVID Illness

Coleman had five rushes for 24 yards in New York’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots and was a part of the three-man backfield committee with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson. The touches will likely now be split between Carter and Johnson while Carter will get the bigger workload with his involvement in the passing game.
Depending on what Coleman is dealing with, it’s unknown how long he will be out for or if he made the travel to Denver. The severity of his illness will be something to monitor in the coming days but if it’s nothing serious, Coleman should be available for Week 4.
New York Jets Vs. Denver Broncos Odds
The New York Jets are currently 10.5-point underdogs against the Denver Broncos with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.