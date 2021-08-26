Jets to Use “Three-Headed Attack” at Running Back?

Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore & more: 19 final thoughts from #Jets training camp, which officially wraps up today https://t.co/36Fz4UVYJk — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 26, 2021

The Jets overhauled their backfield during the offseason, selecting Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signing Tevin Coleman in free agency. The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports that both players are expected to join Ty Johnson to form a three-person committee at the position this season. He comped the backfield to the 2019 49ers, who split the snaps between Coleman, Raheem Mostert, and Matt Brieda. Hughes also added that La’Mical Perine could factor into the equation in goal-line and short-yardage situations, further complicating matters.

The competition for touches will make this a difficult situation to target for fantasy purposes. Carter is coming off the board first — he’s being drafted as the No. 32 RB in PPR leagues — and he still possesses the highest ceiling of the group. That said, it’s going to be tough for him to pay off his price tag if he can’t secure the lion’s share of the touches. Tevin Coleman (RB55) and Ty Johnson (RB78) are the better bets to return value.

The Jets open the season vs. the Panthers, and they’re listed as 4.5-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.