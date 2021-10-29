Jets’ WR Corey Davis Injured In Practice

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that Jets wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a hip injury during practice on Thursday.

Saleh said it's not looking good for Corey Davis (hip) to play Sunday. He was injured in practice yesterday. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) October 29, 2021

This is disappointing news for a Jets team that’s already without their starting quarterback Zach Wilson. This season, the Jets targeted Davis 42 times which is at least 16 more than any other Jets receiver thus far.

If he can’t play, look for Jamison Crowder and Michael Carter to get more targets in Week 8 when the Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals.

New York is currently as high as an 11-point underdog in the matchup. However, sharp bettors are siding with the home team as they don’t see much of a dropoff between Wilson and the first-year quarterback Mike White.

