Ji-Man Choi Returning to Injured List

It looks like Tampa Bay Rays’ first baseman, Ji-Man Choi, will be making another trip to the injured list with hamstring tightness. Choi left the Rays game early on Sunday, departing after the first inning of the Rays 9-0 victory. Nelson Cruz, who was placed on the COVID-19 list before first pitch, isn’t expected to miss any time and should be back in the lineup on Tuesday when the Rays travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1429922268721958919

Choi has only appeared in 64 games for the Rays this season after dealing with several ailments but has made his presence felt in the lineup. The left-handed-hitting Choi is fourth in on-base plus slugging percentage and is eighth on the team with 38 runs batted in.

With an NL matchup on tap and no designated hitter spot available, the Rays could elect to start Cruz at first. It’s an ideal matchup for the righty with Ranger Suarez on the bump. Yandy Diaz will likely shoulder the lion’s share of duties at first, with Choi on the injured list.

