Jimmy Butler signs extension with Heat

Jimmy Butler signs an extension with the Heat, ESPN reports. The new contract is for four years and $184 million. This new deal will keep him with the Heat through the 2025-26 season. Butler was a big reason this offseason that the Heat were able to sign Kyle Lowry to a three-year $90 million contract, along with Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson.

Butler averaged 21.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks, while Lowry averaged 17.2 PPG and 5.4 REB, 7.3 AST, a STL, and 0.3 BLK.

The Heat finished 40-32 last season, sixth in the Eastern Conference, nine games behind the Philadelphia 76ers. The team is hoping that the additions of Butler, Lowry, Adebayo, and Robinson will allow them to return to the finals for the second time in the past three seasons. Butler was acquired by the Heat two seasons ago in a sign and trade with the 76ers.

The Miami Heat are +1600 to win the NBA championship next season at FanDuel.com.