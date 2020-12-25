Jimmy Butler will play for the Miami Heat in their Christmas Day matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans

Butler was listed on the injury report as questions with an ankle injury. He is priced at $8,200 on FanDuel.

Butler is a primary piece to the Heat’s rotation last season, averaging 33 minutes, 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists in 58 games played, as well as a 27.3% usage rate.

Butler and the Heat will face a Pelicans team that played at one of the fastest pace in the league last season, with 103.7 possessions per game.

The Heat are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 222 total.