Jimmy Garoppolo Hoping to Miss ‘Just a Couple Of Weeks’
October 3Grant WhiteSportsGrid
There was no indication during the game that Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury was as severe as he thinks it is. After the game, Jimmy G confirmed that he would have an MRI and hoped he would miss “just a couple of weeks or something.”
Garoppolo had a moderately successful game against the Seattle Seahawks before departing at the half with the injury. The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback went 14-for-23 for 165 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Trey Lance replaced Garoppolo, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns while completing 50.0% of his pass attempts.
Lance will have his hands full keeping up with the Arizona Cardinals next week. The Cardinals lead the league with 140 points through four games, accumulating 432.3 yards per game and winning all four games.
The 49ers opened as +3.5 underdogs, but the price on the Cardinals was quickly bought up to -120 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total sits at 53.5 but could move higher.
