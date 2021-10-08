Jimmy Garoppolo is out Sunday for the 49ers

The 49ers will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. The news actually might only get worse as tight end George Kittle could also miss the game.

Garoppolo is dealing with a calf injury and hasn’t practiced all week. Garoppolo was forced to leave the Week 4 loss to the Seahawks after suffering the injury. Garoppolo stated after the game that he thought he’d miss 2-3 weeks. His absence means that rookie first-round pick Trey Lance will make his first NFL start versus the undefeated Cardinals on the road. Lance went 9-18 for 157 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Garoppolo last week.

Kittle also has a calf injury and has been limited in practice this week. This is not a new injury, as Kittle was able to play through it last week but only caught four of 11 targets. The 49ers may elect to shut him down this week, hoping that he will be closer to 100% healthy for Week 6.

One piece of good news for the 49ers is that Elijah Mitchell is expected to play Sunday. Mitchell has been dealing with a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice Friday.

The 49ers are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +184 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.