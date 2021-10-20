Jimmy Garoppolo Likely to Start Against Colts Sunday

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on track to play in a Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1450937421277941763

Garoppolo, who is dealing with a calf injury, reportedly felt good and responded well in practice. Reports have surfaced that head coach Kyle Shanahan feels ‘optimistic’ Garoppolo will start against the Colts Sunday, adding that rookie quarterback Trey Lance is unlikely to play after sustaining a knee injury.

Last playing in a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Garoppolo completed 14 of his 23 pass attempts, throwing for 165 yards and one touchdown, before leaving the game with a calf injury. In four games this year, the 49ers quarterback has thrown for 925. yards and five touchdowns, and should benefit from a prime matchup against a Colts defense ranked 29th in pass DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Garoppolo is priced at $14,500 for FanDuel’s single-game slate Sunday night.

The 49ers are a 4-point home favorite against the Colts on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 7 matchup with a 44.5-point total.