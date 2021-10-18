Jimmy Garoppolo Returns to Practice Monday

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo is seen at practice but not Trey Lance — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 18, 2021

Garoppolo missed the 49ers’ Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals, and the team was off last week for their bye. It looks like that time off was enough for Garoppolo to get healthy, and he returned to practice on Monday. That puts him on track to suit up in Week 7 vs. the Colts.

Additionally, Trey Lance is currently dealing with a knee sprain, and he was not spotted at 49ers’ practice. Lance did not exactly take advantage of his start, finishing with just 192 passing yards while completing 51.7% of his passes. He also threw one interception and zero touchdowns in a game where the 49ers managed just 10 points. The plan was never for Lance to start this early in his rookie season, so it seems likely that Garoppolo will return to the starting lineup as soon as he’s healthy enough to do so.

The 49ers will host the Colts at home in Week 7, and they’re currently listed as 3.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.