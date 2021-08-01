Joc Pederson Not in the Braves’ Lineup on Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will have to get past the Milwaukee Brewers without the help of Joc Pederson on Sunday. After 18 straight appearances, including playing in a pair of double-headers, Pederson finally gets a rest on Sunday.

As noted by Mark Bowman, the Brewers are sending left-hander Brett Anderson to the mound, which could be contributing to Pederson being left off the lineup card.

https://twitter.com/mlbbowman/status/1421831449834106883

Pederson has a .810 on-base plus slugging percentage since joining the Braves and has actually been more impressive against lefties than righties this season. The former all-star has an on-base plus slugging percentage of .752 versus lefties compared to .732 against rights, although his slugging percentage dips against southpaws.

The Braves outfield consists of Jorge Soler in right, Adam Duvall in left, and Guillermo Heredia. Those three players carry respective DFS salaries of $3,300, $3,200, and $2,100 on the main slate at FanDuel.

Atlanta can steal the series against the shorthanded Brewers on Sunday. The Braves enter the contest as -168 favorites with a total of 9.