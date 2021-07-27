Joc Pederson Scratched From Braves Lineup Tuesday

In a recent acquisition by the Braves, Pederson last played in a 1-0 loss on July 26 to the Mets, going 1-for-3. Since making his debut for the Braves on July 16, Pederson is hitting .283 with a .298 and two home runs. This season, also a member of the Chicago Cubs, Pederson has appeared in 85 games, slashing .238/.299/.424 with 13 home runs.
Ehire Adrianza will take over right field duties for Pederson Tuesday, hitting leadoff. Priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, Adrianza has appeared in 73 games this season, hitting .258 with a .336 OBP and four home runs. He made his last start in a 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 11, going 0-for-4.
The Braves will look to bounce back from Monday’s loss and will face Jerad Eickhoff, who will make his fourth start of the season. Posting a 0-1 record, Morton has a 4.96 ERA and an 11% K rate.
Atlanta is a -154 road Moneyline favorite against the Mets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a nine-run total.
