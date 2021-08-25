Joe Burrow Will Play Limited Snaps Sunday vs. Dolphins

A quarterback suiting up during the preseason would not normally be newsworthy, but this is an exception. Burrow will play a limited number of snaps in the Bengals’ final preseason game, which will be his first NFL action since suffering a torn ACL last year. He was injured in the Bengals’ Week 10 matchup vs. the Washington Football Team. Burrow has reportedly struggled at times during training camp, so it’s not surprising that the team will look to get him some live action before Week 1.
Burrow’s rookie season was up-and-down. He averaged 6.7 adjusted yards per attempt and racked up 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he added another 142 yards and three scores on the ground. His biggest problem was playing behind a papier-mâché offensive line. He was sacked 32 times in his 10 starts, which was tied for the ninth-highest mark in the league.
Burrow and the Bengals’ offense are expected to improve in his second season. He’s one of the favorites to win the Comeback Player of the Year award at +700 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
