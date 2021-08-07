Joe Burrow won’t play in preseason opener for the Bengals

The Bengals won’t have Joe Burrown for the preseason opener, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports. This shouldn’t shock anyone as Burrow is coming back from a gruesome knee injury suffered last season. The Bengals may elect to play it safe and not have him participate in the preseason this August but save him for Week One.

The reports about Burrow and his recovery have been less than glowing as he seems to be worried about the pass rush and the bodies falling around his feet. Hopefully, this is just a natural progression, and Burrow will return to the dynamic young quarterback he looked like last season before the injury.

The Bengals play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The AFC North is home to playoff and Super Bowl hopefuls, Steelers, Browns, and Ravens. The Bengals could be a vastly improved team yet still finish last in this division. They are currently +1600 to win the AFC North, +6000 to win the AFC, and +12000 to win the Super Bowl.

You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.