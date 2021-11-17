Joe Flacco Will Start For Jets in Week 11

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

The Jets will use their third different starting quarterback for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Dolphins. Zach Wilson has started most of the Jets’ games this season, but he’s still dealing with a knee injury. The Jets are playing for nothing at this point, so it’s not surprising that they’re giving him another game off.

However, it is a bit surprising that Flacco will draw the start over Mike White. He’s started each of the Jets’ past three games, and he’s had some solid moments. He engineered an upset win over the Bengals in his first career start, and he also became the Jets’ first 400-yard passer since Vinny Testaverde. He followed that up with a strong performance vs. the Colts before exiting with an injury. Unfortunately, things came crashing back to reality for White last week vs. the Bills. He finished with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in an average of just 1.61 adjusted yards per attempt.

Flacco is a more proven commodity than White, and the team feels he gives them a better chance of winning this week vs. the Dolphins. The Jets are currently listed as three-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.