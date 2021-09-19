Joe Haden Continues to Rehab Groin Injury, Remains Game Time Decision

A groin injury could prevent Joe Haden from participating in the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As noted by Jeremy Fowler, the veteran cornerback continues to rehabilitate his groin injury, but remains a game-time decision on Sunday.

Haden was an integral part of the Steelers defense that shut down the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The three-time Pro Bowler had five tackles and one forced fumble, helping the Steelers limit the Bills to 254 passing yards in a 23-16 victory.

Justin Layne is next on the Steelers depth chart and could start if Haden isn’t cleared to play. Layne has appeared in 27 games for the Steelers throughout his career but has not yet started. The Michigan State product played 52% of special team snaps in Week 1, registering a tackle, but did not come in on the defensive side of the ball.

Pittsburgh’s secondary will have their hands full with a pass-heavy Raiders offense on Sunday. Derek Carr had 56 pass attempts in Week 1, throwing for 435 yards and two touchdowns.

