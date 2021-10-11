Joe Judge: We “Dodged a Couple Bullets” With Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay

Judge is straight out of the Bill Belichick school of coaching, so he didn’t give any real updates on Barkley and Golladay. That said, he did say “hopefully we dodged a couple bullets there” in reference to the injuries that both players suffered in Week 5. Ian Rapoport previously reported that Barkley suffered a low ankle sprain, which seems to line up with Judge’s update. Unfortunately, no timetable has been provided for either player.
Kadarius Toney took over as the Giants’ featured playmaker after Barkley and Golladay departed. He finished with ten catches for 189 yards and was absolutely electric with the ball in his hands. However, Toney also picked up an injury in that contest that required X-rays on Monday. Judge told reporters that he doesn’t think the injury is “anything significant,” but the team’s beat reporters seem to think he may not suit up in Week 6.
The Giants will take on the Rams in Week 6, and they’re listed as 10.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
