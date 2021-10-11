watch
LISTEN
MIL
10/11 1:07 PM EDT
ATL
HOU
10/11 3:37 PM EDT
CWS
TB
10/11 7:07 PM EDT
BOS
SF
10/11 9:37 PM EDT
LAD

Joe Judge: We “Dodged a Couple Bullets” With Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay