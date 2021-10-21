Joe Kelly to Open for Dodgers in Game 5 Against Braves

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly will serve as the opener in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series with the Atlanta Braves.

Kelly, who normally pitches in relief, last pitched in a 6-5 win on Oct. 19, throwing six pitches in 0.1 innings pitched, striking out one batter. In 48 games this season, Kelly has posted a 2-0 record with 10 holds, throwing 44 innings with a 2.86 ERA, 27.5% K rate and a 0.98 WHIP.

Down in the series 3-1 to the Braves, the Dodgers look to force a Game 6 against a Braves team that ranks 11th in batting average, 12th in OBP and has the eighth-highest strikeout rate. If the Dodgers force a Game 6, the matchup will be scheduled for Saturday at 5:08 p.m. in Atlanta.

Max Fried takes the mound for the Braves, who made 28 starts during the regular season. Fried posted a 14-7 record with a 3.04 ERA, a 23% K rate and a 1.09 WHIP.

The Dodgers are -134 home Moneyline favorite against the Braves on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.