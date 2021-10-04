Joe Mixon Diagnosed With Low-Grade Ankle Sprain

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1445042610322567168

Mixon suffered an ankle sprain during the Bengals Week 4 win over the Jaguars, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he is considered week-to-week. Mixon missed ten games last season with a foot injury, which was also initially described as a week-to-week issue. Hopefully, this injury doesn’t progress similarly.

If Mixon is forced to miss any time, Samaje Perine will take over as the team’s starting running back. He took over for Mixon down the stretch last week, and he ultimately finished with three carries and one target. Perine is a solid receiving back, so he could provide decent fantasy value if allowed to start.

The Bengals will take on the Packers in Week 5, and they’re currently listed as 3.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. That will be a strong matchup for Perine if Mixon is ultimately ruled out. The Bengals could be forced into a pass-heavy game script, and the Packers rank 24th in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA vs. running backs.