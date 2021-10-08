Joe Mixon is questionable to play Sunday with an ankle injury

Joe Mixon is questionable to play Sunday for the Bengals, Bengals.com reports. Mixon is officially listed as questionable on the injury report due to an ankle injury. Mixon was hurt last Thursday when the Bengals came from behind to defeat the Jaguars. Mixon has yet to practice this week, but the Bengals are willing to wait until Saturday to see if he can participate in their walk-through practice. If Mixon is unable to play, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans are expected to take his place, with Perine handling a majority of the rushing opportunities and Evans catching passes out of the backfield.

One piece of good news for the Bengals is that wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to return to the Bengals after a two-game absence. Higgins had been battling a shoulder injury but was a full participant in practice Friday and should be good to go Sunday. Higgins and fellow WRs Ja’Maar Chase and Tyler Boyd could be very busy should Mixon miss this game as the Bengals may be forced to throw the ball all over the field.

The Bengals are home Sunday and have a big game versus the Packers. The Bengals are three-point underdogs in this contest and are +126 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.