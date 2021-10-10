Joe Mixon Likely to Play in Week 5 Against Packers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Because of a lingering ankle injury, Mixon has not practiced all week, last playing in a Week 4 Thursday night 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the win, Mixon rushed for 67 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. An integral part of the Bengals’ offense, Mixon is responsible for an 81% share of carries, leading the backfield with 15 or more rushing attempts through the season’s first four weeks.

Priced at $7,100 on FanDuel, Mixon faces a Green Bay Packers defense ranked 27th in rushing DVOA and should continue to see a full workload barring any setbacks in pregame warmups.

The Bengals are a 3-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Green Bay Packers in a matchup with a 50.5-point total, the second-highest on the main slate.