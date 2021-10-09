Joe Mixon likely to play Sunday for the Bengals

Joe Mixon of the Bengals is expected to play Sunday, NFL.com reports. Mixon has an ankle injury that hadn’t allowed him to practice all week up until Saturday. On Saturday, he was able to put in a workout, and the Bengals deemed that he would play “in some capacity” Sunday. The question will be, just how much of his normal workload will Mixon have. Will it be close to normal? Just short yardage? Just third down? Will he be a decoy? Will Mixon be able to finish the game? These are all fair questions and ones we may not have an answer to until the game is in motion.

The Bengals are home Sunday and have a big game versus the Packers. The Bengals are three-point underdogs in this contest and are +124 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.