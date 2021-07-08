Joe Ross Lands on IL with Elbow Inflammation

Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross has been placed on the 10-day Injured List due to elbow inflammation.

https://twitter.com/MarkZuckerman/status/1413267519608139777

Ross last pitched in a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4. He threw 101 pitches in 6.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out 11 batters. In 16 starts this season, Ross has a 5-8 record with a 4.02 ERA, 24.7% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP.

While indications are hopeful he will only miss 10 days, it appears Ross may miss his next start, likely against the San Diego Padres after the All-Star break.

Nationals starters rank 14th in ERA, at 4.06, posting an 8.54 K/9 and a 22.6% K rate. Currently, the team is 42-43, second in the National League East and four games behind the division-leading New York Mets.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Nationals, with the team looking to grab a series win from the Padres. In a game with a seven-run total, Washington is a +124 road Moneyline underdog against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook.