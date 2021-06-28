Joel Armia Enters COVID-19 Protocols

A week after Montreal Canadiens Head Coach Dominique Ducharme appeared on the COVID-19 list, Habs forward Joel Armia was also added. Elliotte Friedman broke the news, noting that Habs’ General Manager Marc Bergevin would provide an update later on.

https://twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/status/1409139870535229446

Armia has appeared in 17 games for the Habs this postseason, skating mostly on the fourth line with Corey Perry and Eric Staal. That line isn’t driving possession, with all three players posting Corsi ratings below 50.0%. Still, they are effective at creating chances by posting a cumulative 50.8% expected goals-for percentage through the playoffs.

Tomas Tatar could be the beneficiary of Armia’s absence. Tatar hasn’t played since Game 5 of the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tatar fell out of favor after recording just one assist through the first five games of the series, despite leading the team in Corsi rating at the time of his benching and posting a 55.9% expected goals-for percentage. Who replaced Armia could be part of Bergevin’s soon to come update.

The Stanley Cup Finals get underway on Monday when the Canadiens travel to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Canadiens priced as +220 underdogs to hoist Lord Stanley’s mug and +162 to walk away victorious in Game 1.