Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.
Meanwhile, Harris, who has been dealing with a hip injury, could also make his return. Harris averages the second-most points per game on Philadelphia with 20.6. The 76ers are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
The possibility of Philadelphia getting its two leading scorers back is pretty significant. It would be best if you made sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook before tipoff to get the most up-to-date odds.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.