Joel Embiid Available to Play Thursday Against Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is available to play and will likely start ahead of the Thursday matchup with the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid was a rest candidate, with the 76ers playing on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday night. Embiid played in a 103-98 win over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, playing 34 minutes, scoring 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Embiid has started seven games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game. As a primary playmaker for the 76ers, Embiid led the Philadelphia rotation with a 35% usage rate, averaging 31 minutes, 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.

Embiid is priced at $9,600 against the Pistons on FanDuel. Embiid should remain the led producer in the rotation, with Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons out of the rotation for the foreseeable future.

Philadelphia is a 5-point road favorite against the Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 208-point total.