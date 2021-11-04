Joel Embiid Available to Play Thursday Against Pistons
November 4Adam SardinhaSportsGrid
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is available to play and will likely start ahead of the Thursday matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
Embiid was a rest candidate, with the 76ers playing on the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday night. Embiid played in a 103-98 win over the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, playing 34 minutes, scoring 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Embiid has started seven games this season, averaging 31 minutes, 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game. As a primary playmaker for the 76ers, Embiid led the Philadelphia rotation with a 35% usage rate, averaging 31 minutes, 29 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game.
Embiid is priced at $9,600 against the Pistons on FanDuel. Embiid should remain the led producer in the rotation, with Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons out of the rotation for the foreseeable future.
Philadelphia is a 5-point road favorite against the Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 208-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.