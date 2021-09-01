Joel Embiid Downplays Rift With Ben Simmons

https://twitter.com/JoelEmbiid/status/1433067490481946626

USA Today Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt reported that the 76ers would have to “choose” between Embiid and Simmons, but Embiid denied that report on Twitter. This comes after a report that Simmons has officially told the front office that he wants to be traded and will not show up at training camp.

Ultimately, what Embiid wants may not matter in this situation. If Simmons is unhappy and becomes a distraction, they’ll have no choice to move on from the talented but frustrating point guard.

Trading Simmons could end up being a positive for the 76ers in the long run. He was a disaster during the postseason, and his lack of aggression as a scorer was notable in their second-round loss to the Hawks. He attempted just 14 total shots over the final three games of that series. Moving on from Simmons would also give Embiid more space to do what he does best: dominate in the low post.

Despite all the uncertainty, the 76ers remain one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. They’re currently listed at +900 to win the East next season, which trails only the Nets and Bucks on FanDuel Sportsbook.