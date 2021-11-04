Joel Embiid Intends to Play Thursday vs. Pistons

https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/status/1456365673135759360

The 76ers are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, but they are expected to have their star big man. He was added to the injury report as questionable but reportedly intends to play.

Embiid has battled knee soreness since colliding with Jonas Valanciunas on opening night, so this is a spot where Embiid would typically rest. That said, the team is already dealing with the absence of two of their other superstars. Tobias Harris is out of the lineup due to health and safety protocols, while Ben Simmons is still away from the team. The 76ers are also missing Danny Green and Isaiah Joe, while Furkan Korkmaz is questionable.

Embiid carries more risk than usual on Thursday’s slate, but he also has incredible upside. He’s averaged more than 2.00 FanDuel points per minute with Harris and Simmons off the court since the start of last year. That means he can do a lot of damage vs. the Pistons, even if he’s slightly limited.

The 76ers are currently listed as 4.5-point favorites vs. the Pistons on FanDuel Sportsbook.