Joel Embiid Questionable Thursday vs. Pistons

https://twitter.com/JGrasso_/status/1456348149300305925

The 76ers are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back on Thursday, and they could be without their star big man. Embiid has dealt with knee soreness for most of the year, so the team may choose to give him the night off. The Pistons are a rebuilding squad, so they could secure a victory even with Embiid out of the lineup.

Unfortunately, the team is already playing shorthanded. Tobias Harris is sidelined due to health and safety protocols, while Ben Simmons remains away from the team.

If Embiid is ruled out, Andre Drummond will draw the start at center. He was fantastic in his first game without Embiid this season, racking up 60.5 FanDuel points over 33.6 minutes. Drummond has averaged 1.41 FanDuel points per minute for the year, so he has excellent upside if he sees big minutes.

Seth Curry would also take on a more prominent role as a scorer. He’s increased his usage rate by 6.3%, resulting in an average of 1.06 FanDuel points per minute.

The 76ers are currently listed as 3.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.