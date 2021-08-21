Joey Gallo is out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
Joey Gallo was not in the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. There is no injury to report here as Gallo is just being given the start off. However, this is somewhat surprising as the Yankees aren’t facing a left-hander, but perhaps they feel Gallo needs a mental health day after going 1-17 with 10 strikeouts over his last five games.
When starting, Gallo has generally found himself hitting third or fourth in the lineup, batting directly behind Aaron Judge. This lineup forces opposing managers to pick their poison in who they want to pitch to and who they would prefer to pitch around.
The Yankees are playing the Twins once again at Yankee Stadium on Saturday in the third of a four-game series (assuming they can play Sunday in what might be a hurricane). The Twins have been to the Yankees what the Washington Generals have been to the Harlem Globetrotters. The game is currently scoreless in the bottom of the first inning. The Yankees are -146 (-1.5) on the run line, -320 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and the under (-125). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
